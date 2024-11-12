Golden Whale to provide ML-powered solutions to SYNOT Games

Golden Whale will use its combination of AI and machine learning systems to drive activity and game distribution across SYNOT’s customer base.

Press release.- Golden Whale Productions has announced it has formed a new partnership with SYNOT Games that will utilise ML-powered solutions to enhance multiple facets of the latter’s business.

Officially signing on as a game supplier for the company, Golden Whale will use its combination of AI and machine learning systems to drive activity and game distribution across SYNOT’s customer base.

By harnessing the power of Golden Whale’s prediction models, SYNOT will be able to deploy automated systems that analyse and respond to gameplay data before providing recommendations for improvement, opening up a world of exciting possibilities for the company.

Armed with these ML-backed insights, SYNOT will be able to analyse user data at greater speed and on a far more granular level, with this, in turn, empowering the group to continue providing cutting-edge solutions that are capable of scaling with the ever-growing nature of its operations.

Given that SYNOT currently operates in more than 30 countries worldwide, these potential optimisations have big implications for the business, both in terms of refining its product line-up and securing new partnership deals around the globe.

As such, representatives of both companies have already spoken of their excitement over what promises to be a hugely beneficial collaboration and are extremely optimistic about what they will be able to achieve together when the first wave of game-specific insights has been garnered.

Eberhard Dürrschmid, chief executive officer at Golden Whale, said: “Golden Whale is very happy to announce the details of our latest strategic partnership with SYNOT Games and we’re really looking forward to working alongside a business with such a strong track record in igaming.”

Then, he added: “It’s my firm belief that both predictive solutions and machine learning, in general, have an increasingly important role to play in the game development and sales process – and armed with our powerful technologies, we’re certain SYNOT will be well-placed to capitalise on this in future.”

Filip Hlaváček, chief product officer at SYNOT Games, said: “At SYNOT Games we’ve long prided ourselves on adopting cutting-edge technology across our games and solutions, so teaming up with a pioneering data science company like Golden Whale was an obvious fit for us.”

Lastly, he stated: “We believe that the insights their predictive models will provide for our business across all facets of customer engagement and game distribution will prove to be a major asset for us and we’re extremely optimistic about what we’ll be able to achieve together going forward.”