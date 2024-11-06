SYNOT debuts at the BEGE in Bulgaria

The company is delighted to invite all visitors to booth 2.18.

The Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition will occur November 27-28, in Sofia.

Press release.- For the first time ever, SYNOT Group will present its extensive product portfolio at the Balkan Entertainment and Gaming Exhibition, which will take place from 27th to 28th November at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The company invites all visitors to booth 2.18 where they will have the opportunity to explore SYNOT’s advanced multigame progressive jackpot systems MAGIC BALL LINK and SUPER LINK, which offer a wide range of exciting themed and fruit-linked games.

Visitors can also discover SYNOT’s latest cabinet portfolio, including the state-of-the-art UP2-32, Eclipse FL-32 and UP1-27 models, as well as the latest games from the Firebird system and the proven Explosive Games Premium+ sets.

Visitors interested in online slots or comprehensive igaming solutions should not miss the online section, where representatives from SYNOT Games and SYNOT Interactive will be demonstrating the full range of products.

“Given the strategic importance of the Balkan market, our participation at BEGE is of great importance to us. We look forward to interacting with all visitors, presenting our innovative products and demonstrating the SYNOT Group’s cutting-edge solutions,” said the company.

This event is a valuable opportunity to strengthen relationships with both new and existing partners and to explore how SYNOT’s comprehensive land-based and online portfolios can drive mutual success.