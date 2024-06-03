SYNOT Group attended the international gaming show FIJMA 2024 in Madrid

SYNOT Group showcased its products at stand C11 covering an area of over 200 m².

Press release.- SYNOT Group participated in the 40th edition of the international gaming show FIJMA, which took place from May 7 to 9, 2024, at the IFEMA exhibition centre in Madrid. FIJMA is one of the most prestigious events in the gaming industry held in Spain. Leading companies gather here to present the latest trends.

SYNOT Group showcased its products at stand C11 covering an area of over 200 m². This time, the event was attended by two dozen group representatives from several countries where SYNOT operates. Specifically, SYNOT Gaming Spain, SYNOT W, and SYNOT Games were present. The stand was decorated with graphic elements inspired by the popular games Zeus: Wild Thunder and Thirsty Viking from SYNOT Games.

Miroslav Valenta Jr., sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “Visitors had the opportunity to see and try out the latest products from our land-based portfolio. Overall, there were 28 machines on display. Among the key products was the progressive multigame jackpot system Magic Ball Link, showcased in ST1-27 cabinets with an LED jackpot display. The exhibited system was certified specifically for the Spanish market. Another significant product was Super Link, the new gaming system for slot machines, containing 20 linked games. Each of these games offers unique Pay-to-Win and Linked Bonus features. Visitors could play these games on Eclipse FL-32 cabinets exhibited with an LED jackpot display.”

Also on show was the Eclipse cabinet with the Firebird Red gaming system, presented exclusively for the Spanish market, with the Common game displayed on the toppers.

Not missing from the showcase was one of the most modern cabinets – the UP2-32, presented with the Magic Ball Link jackpot system, offering a demonstration of eight linked games, including new titles such as The Wild Job, 88 Pearls, Big Mystery, and Legend of Medusa, together with popular Tiki Princess or Aztec Jaguar. Visitors could also explore the latest model of the cabinet with 27″ monitors, the UP1-27, with the Firebird Red and Blue gaming systems.

Representatives of SYNOT Games at the stand presented an extensive portfolio of online games, which currently includes more than 150 original gaming titles.

Miroslav Valenta Jr. concluded: “Participating in the FIJMA 2024 show was not only an opportunity for us to present our latest products and technologies, but also to meet with our existing and potential future business partners.

“Although this traditional exhibition is mainly focused on the Spanish market, we managed to establish significant contacts with potential partners from other countries as well. The FIJMA 2024 show was therefore an important event for us, contributing to strengthening our position in the Spanish market and opening up new opportunities at the international level.”