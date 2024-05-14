Sweepium announces partnership with Moneyline Sports to launch innovative sweepstakes brand in US

The two companies are poised to deliver unparalleled value to users and partners alike.

This collaboration marks the launch of a new sweepstakes brand, MEVU.com

Press release.- Sweepium, a premiere sweepstake platform and casino aggregator has announced its partnership with MoneyLine Sports, a leading sports technology and media company based in the United States.

The company stated: “This collaboration marks the launch of a new sweepstakes brand, powered by Sweepium’s comprehensive integration solution and expertise in delivering acclaimed games.”

Under this groundbreaking partnership, MoneyLine Sports will introduce its own sweepstakes brand, MEVU.com (“Me v. You”), leveraging Sweepium’s cutting-edge platform and aggregation solutions. This initiative not only signifies a significant milestone for MoneyLine Sports but also underscores its commitment to offering users innovative and immersive gaming experiences.

Sweepium’s chief business development officer (CBDO), Daniel Mitton, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with MoneyLine Sports in launching their sweepstakes brand. This collaboration not only validates the quality of our services but also highlights Sweepium’s role as a trusted partner in the gaming industry.”

The launch of MoneyLine Sports’ sweepstakes brand, powered by Sweepium, will offer users a wide range of top-tier products and services, including casino games, live dealer experiences, esports, and fast games. By tapping into Sweepium’s expertise and resources, MoneyLine Sports aims to differentiate itself in the competitive landscape of sports betting and gaming.

MoneyLine Sports’ CEO Michael Friedman stated “We are extremely pleased to be chosen as Sweepium’s premiere partner for the introduction of their sweepstakes platform within the US. Mevu.com expected to launch in June 2024 will feature live dealer tables, slots, fast games and one of the first streaming sports betting models under sweepstakes guidelines.

“At MoneyLine Sports, we are committed to providing sports fans and bettors with exceptional gaming experiences, and this partnership with Sweepium allows us to leverage their industry-leading platform and deliver a superior sweepstakes offering to our users,” further stated Friedman

Key features of the Mevu.com platform will include:

Innovative Sweepstakes Brand: MoneyLine Sports’ sweepstakes brand, powered by Sweepium, promises to deliver innovative and immersive gaming experiences to users worldwide. Seamless Integration: Sweepium’s comprehensive integration solution ensures seamless access to a wide range of games and promotions, enhancing the overall sweepstakes experience for users. Expert Insights and Support: Sweepium’s Analytic Managed Services empower partners with expert insights and effortless control over every facet of their sweepstakes enterprise, ensuring maximum efficiency and profitability.

The collaboration between MoneyLine Sports and Sweepium represents a significant step forward in the evolution of the gaming industry. By combining their respective strengths and resources, the two companies are poised to deliver unparalleled value to users and partners alike.