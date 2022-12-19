Swedish gaming revenue up 7% in Q3

Record online gambling contributions boosted revenue to €616.1m.

Sweden.- Regulated gambling generated SEK 6.77bn (€616.1m) in revenue in Sweden in the third quarter. According to the regulator, Spelinspektionen, record online gambling contributions in the three months ended September 30 drove revenue up by 7.2 per cent.

Online gambling revenue came in at SEK 4.31bn, a rise of 10.5 per cent year-on-year and 2.1 per cent against Q2. Svenska Spel’s lottery and slot hall revenue totalled SEK 1.40bn, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year but down slightly from the previous quarter. Land-based gaming revenue was up 23 per cent year-on-year to SEK 5.9m.

Close to 81,300 people were using the self-exclusion service Spelpaus in Q3, up 5 per cent from Q2.

Sweden: new survey finds low awareness of how to identify licensed gaming sites

Last week, Spelinspektionen reported that a new survey found that Swedish players still express a low awareness of how to identify licensed gaming sites. Only 10 per cent of players said they knew how to identify sites licensed by the national gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen.

Spelinspektionen commissioned the consultancy Skopm to complete the survey, which asked 1,600 adults about gambling habits in 2021. It found that 53 per cent of gamblers saw advantages in playing with licensed sites, and just 2 per cent had intentionally and knowingly used an unlicensed site in the past year.

Meanwhile, the Swedish government is considering proposals to make more customer data available to licensed gambling operators in a bid to help reduce gambling-related harm. A memorandum from minister of financial markets, Niklas Wykman, suggests that operators be allowed to process more personal data on players’ gambling behaviour.