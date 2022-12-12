Sweden proposes to make more data available to gambling operators

The proposal intends to help operators do more to prevent gambling harm.

Sweden.- The Swedish government is considering proposals to make more customer data available to licensed gambling operators in a bid to help reduce gambling-related harm. A memorandum from minister of financial markets, Niklas Wykman, suggests that operators be allowed to process more personal data on players’ gambling behaviour.

The move would allow operators to review and analyse self-reported details on health and finance, only for the purpose of addressing apparent or potential problem gambling behaviour. The measures would be implemented from January 1, 2024 if they are approved.

Wykman wrote: “Through the proposal, we can ensure strong consumer protection in the gambling market and better help those who need to get out of gambling addiction.

“The proposal has been developed after follow-up by the State Treasury, in which it signals that gambling companies need to have good knowledge of their customers in order to be able to counteract problem gambling.”

Sweden to launch online gambling supplier licences

Last week, the Swedish gambling regulator, Spelinspektionen, held an information session to provide details on the process for its issuance of new online gambling supplier licences. The permits are due to become mandatory from July 1, 2023, under new Swedish gambling legislation passed in November.

Spelinspektionen says it will open the application process for the permits on March 1 and urged suppliers to be ready to submit their applications for that date in order to receive a licence on time. The objective of the permit system is to improve channelisation to the regulated market.