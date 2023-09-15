Swedish gambling regulator to receive another funding boost

The Swedish government expects Spelinspektionen to work more closely with the Financial Supervision Authority.

Sweden.- The Swedish government plans to grant extra funding to the national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen for the next financial year. Its 2024 budget proposes that an extra SEK10.8m (€906,000) be allocated to help the regulator tackle the unlicensed market. This will be increased to SEK15.6m in 2025 and SEK18.6m in 2026.

The government said it expects Spelinspektionen to develop a closer working relationship with Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority for the funding to have benefits.

Financial Markets minister Niklas Wykman said: “There must be strong consumer protection in the gambling market. With this investment, Spelinspektionen can enhance supervision. In addition, the cooperation with the Financial Supervisory Authority can open up new opportunities to block payment to and from illegal actors, something that can play an important role in the work to combat criminal activity.”

Sports minister Jakob Forssmed added: “Reinforcement of the Spelinspektionen’s work contributes to protecting Swedish sports from being undermined by organised crime.”

In April, the Swedish government passed a spring budget amendment granting Spelinspektionen an extra SEK 2.4m (€210,000), which Spelinspektionen director general Camilla Rosenberg said would be used to increase its personnel and boost its supervisory and information-gathering. The regulator noted that it was having to dedicate resources to handle Sweden’s new igaming supplier licences while also continuing its supervisory duties.