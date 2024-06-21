Svenska Spel to report on “revenue health”

The Swedish gambling operator says it will report on the portion of revenue generated by lower-risk players.

Sweden.- State-controlled Svenska Spel says it has begun analysing and reporting on ‘revenue health’, specifying the portion of revenue generated by lower-risk players. It expects to release the first report in August corresponding to the second quarter of this year, but has not yet clarified how it will define healthy revenue.

The development follows last year’s launch of joint reports on problem gambling interventions by the three biggest Swedish gaming operators, Svenska Spel, ATG and Kindred Group. Paf in the Åland Islands already includes details of segment figures in its reports.

Svenska Spel president and CEO Anna Johnson said: “By reporting our share of healthy revenue and our work to counter gambling problems, we show that it is possible to run a gambling company in a sustainable way. This is an important step in the work to increase trust in the gaming industry in general.”

Chairman Erik Strand added: “To increase transparency in the gambling industry, it is important to report the share of healthy revenue, which is a central part of the work on responsible gambling.”

Meanwhile, the online gambling operator trade association Branschföreningen för Onlinespel (BOS) has reiterated its stance against the presence of state-owned Svenska Spel in Sweden’s igaming market. BOS secretary general Gustaf Hoffstedt highlighted the government’s recent proposal to close Svenka Spel’s land-based casino business, Casino Cosmopol.

He noted that in comments on this matter, financial markets minister Niklas Wykman had suggested that a state company should not be operating casinos and suggested that the same applies to online gambling. However, Svenska Spel is currently launching the online casino Momang.