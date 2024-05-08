Casino Cosmopol prepares for “end of an era” as government proposes permanent closure

Svenska Spel’s last land-based casino looks likely to close.

Sweden.- The government of Sweden has proposed the complete closure of state-owned Svenska Spel’s Casino Cosmopol land-based casino business. The business currently retains only its flagship casino in Stockholm having closed its casinos in Gothenburg and Malmö in February.

In a memorandum, the government said Casino Cosmopol “no longer fulfils its purpose” and faces challenges to achieve profitability. The proposal would lead to the removal of a condition in Svenska Spel’s licence that allows it to operate land-based casinos. Casino Cosmopol Stockholm would close by 1 January 2026.

Svenska Spel said it agreed with the assessment, noting that visitor numbers had been falling due to the rise of online gambling. It closed its casino Sundsvall in 2020, leaving it with three properties until the closures in February of this year.

CEO Erik Strand said the company “shares the assessment that it is no longer possible to run Casino Cosmopol profitably.” He added: “The movement from gambling in land-based casinos to gambling online accelerated after the reregulation of the gambling market in 2019 and the subsequent pandemic, when Casino Cosmopol remained closed.”

The move would affect around 200 jobs. The government said it would not expect a “significant impact” on illegal gambling as a result of the closure.

Casino Cosmopol CEO Ola Enquist also agreed with the assessment but described the bill as an emotional “end of an era”. He added: “This of course affects all of us who work at Casino Cosmopol. As an employer, we will do everything we can to support our employees. We will remain open as usual and continue to take care of our guests.”