Svenska Spel names new heads of IT and gaming responsibility

Lovisa Ekman and Mikael Franzén will take on new roles from April 1.

Sweden.- The former state monopoly operator Svenska Spel has appointed Lovisa Ekman as head of IT, while the incumbent in that role, Mikael Franzén, will become head of gaming responsibility and data-driven transformation. Both will take up their new roles on April 1.

Franzén has been head of IT since mid-2019. Ekman joined the company in September 2018 and has spent close to three years as head of corporate IT.

Svenska Spel CEO and president Erik Strand said: “I am very happy to welcome Mikael and Lovisa in their new roles. They are responsible for important areas in our work to ensure that Svenska Spel enters the future as a continued strong and competitive group. Mikael and Lovisa are also experienced leaders who are appreciated by both employees and group management.”

The appointments come amid a wider reorganisation that aims to future-proof Svenska Spel’s operation. The company reported steady revenue for 2023 but last month closed two of its three Casino Cosmopol venues amid a decline in land-based casino revenue. The Casino Cosmopol venues in Gothenburg and Malmö closed on February 24, leaving only the flagship Casino Cosmopol in Stockholm.