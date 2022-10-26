Super Sport Croatia is now offering EGT Digital’s gaming content

Casino Super Sport’s visitors can try their luck with the Bell Link jackpot solution and EGT’s best-selling games.

Press release.- EGT Digital is constantly enhancing the presence of its gaming content in different online casinos around the world. The top performers of the provider’s portfolio are now ready to fascinate the Croatian players.

The visitors of Casino Super Sport can try their luck with the Bell Link jackpot solution and EGT’s best-selling games such as Burning Hot Bell Link, 40 Shining Crown Bell Link, Vampire Night Bell Link and more on casino.supersport.hr/.

“This new collaboration with the well-known operator Super Sport is very important to us as it gives us an excellent opportunity to increase our popularity among the local gaming audience and to establish ourselves as a preferred provider,“ commented Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of Sales at EGT Digital. “I am confident that we will justify and even exceed the operator’s expectations.”

Tugomil Cerovecki, online casino manager at Super Sport, also shared his thoughts about the partnership with the Bulgarian provider: “EGT Digital’s games are very well accepted by our customers till the moment and I have every reason to believe that this is the beginning of a successful collaboration for both companies.”

See also: EGT Digital’s games live on Las Vegas Romania Casino