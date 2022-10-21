EGT Digital’s games live on Las Vegas Romania Casino

EGT Digital partnered with the popular operator Dimsacon.

Press release.- EGT Digital is proud of one more important partnership. The provider’s games are already live on the well-known www.lasvegas.ro. The jackpot product Bell Link complements the gaming experience of the visitors providing them with opportunities to increase their winnings while having fun.

“We are very happy to have the chance to work with the popular operator Dimsacon,” said the head of Sales at EGT Digital Tsvetomira Drumeva. “This partnership is of great significance to us, as Las Vegas is a highly visited website, preferred by the local gaming audience because of the captivating gaming content it offers. Their decision to add our top titles to their portfolio will definitely bring even more fans of high-quality online slot products.”

Radu Alexandru, CEO of Dimsacon, also shared his expectations about the collaboration with the Bulgarian company: “It is important for us to work with well-established gaming providers such as EGT Digital. Since our customers are familiar with the brand, they very quickly found EGT Digital’s games on our website and I can say that the results shown so far are excellent.” He added that he believed that this positive trend would continue in the future.

