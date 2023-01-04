Super Group completes Digital Gaming Corporation acquisition

Super Group will have market access in up to twelve US states.

US.- Super Group has announced that it has completed the acquisition of online sports betting and igaming company Digital Gaming Corporation. The deal gives Super Group market access in up to twelve US states, eight of which are live today.

Super Group is the parent company of Betway and of Spin, a multi-brand online casino. It is licenced in 25 jurisdictions and is represented in markets in Europe, America, and Africa. Digital Gaming is live in Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Virginia, and Ohio, using the Betway brand, which it licences from Super Group. DGC expects to go live in Louisiana in the first quarter of 2023.

Super Group CEO Neal Menashe said: “We are excited to officially welcome DGC into Super Group. We look forward to working more closely with the team as we apply our proven toolkit to the U.S. With a healthy balance sheet and a consistent track record of driving profitable growth, Super Group is well-positioned to enter the U.S. market, enhancing our global footprint.”

In 2022, Super Group was approved to launch four online casino brands in Ontario. The company launched Jackpot City, Royal Vegas, Ruby Fortune, and Spin Casino.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) approved licences for all four brands. While many licences in Ontario’s market are for just one year, each of Super Group’s licences has been granted for two years until June 2024. Super Group’s sports betting brand Betway received a licence in April.