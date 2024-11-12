EGT Digital wins “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” at SiGMA Europe Awards

The ceremony was held on November 11th at the GMs Suite, Hilton in Valetta.

Press release.- EGT Digital has been recognized for its contribution to developing the iGaming industry by the SiGMA Europe Awards competition.

In a glamorous ceremony held on November 11th at the GMs Suite, Hilton in Valetta, the company received the accolade in the “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024” category.

This special award recognizes companies with outstanding input and innovations that have positively

impacted the gambling industry, celebrating exceptional achievements in advancing and transforming the gaming sector.