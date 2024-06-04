Success at Future Gaming Belgrade for Merkur Gaming

Both the Mod Ex and the multigame package M-Prime draw visitors to test them extensively.

Merkur Gaming presented impressive content creations at the fair in Belgrade from May 28 to 29.

Press release.- From May 28 to 29, Future Gaming Belgrade, the gaming trade fair in the heart of Serbia, once again provided the ideal stage for numerous businesses to showcase their product portfolio for the Balkan gaming market.

With its advanced content and cabinet innovations in tow, Merkur Gaming also took to the exhibition floor of Belgrade Flair, the largest trade fair and event centre in the Balkan region, presenting itself with the usual radiance of the well-known Merkur sun.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, explained: “Gambling with stakes and prizes has become enormously popular in the Balkan. However, the market has been confronted with significant political restrictions for some time now.

“With our presence at Future Gaming Belgrade, we are strengthening our commitment to the Serbian market and our local office, Merkur Gaming Serbia. We aim to provide our customers with top-notch products that guarantee their gaming guests an outstanding gaming experience despite the enormous regulatory environment.”

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming.

As usual, Merkur Gaming presented impressive content creations at the fair in Belgrade, which were immediately well received by visitors. First and foremost was the new multigame package M-Prime, which delighted guests with a new, more intuitive menu display, a modern player interface and eleven new game titles.

The new Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems from Merkur Gaming generated equal enthusiasm. With Link Zone Lounge and Link Zone Rush, the company presented two new systems, which took the jackpot excitement on the exhibition floor to the top. The Game Ring platform, which is extremely popular in the Balkans, also attracted the attention of trade fair visitors, as Merkur Gaming presented its brand-new version with new, fun-filled game hits.

Merkur’s cabinet designs also drew the eyes of the fair’s attendees. The company presented its latest and innovative cabinet Mod Ex for the first time to its Balkan customers, standing out due to its unique modularity that allows the monitor, console, and base to be configured according to the needs of customers and players.

Another new addition to the portfolio for the Balkan is the Merkur Roulette Spectra, which impressed visitors with its stylish and high-quality exterior, its large displays in UHD resolution and a redesigned user interface, among others.

Attracted the attention of trade fair visitors: the new Merkur Roulette Spectra.

Borivoje Rajšić, sales director at Merkur Gaming Serbia, said: “The high attendance and the lively and engaging discussions with interested trade fair visitors prove that we have once again succeeded in bringing a portfolio to the exhibition floor that meets the specific requirements of our customers from the Balkan region.

“The positive feedback is always the greatest encouragement and allows us to look back on the past trade fair days in Belgrade with enormous satisfaction.”