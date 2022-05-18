Strive Gaming appoints Andrew Holmes as chief operating officer

Holmes will help in the development of the company’s igaming platform and with preparations for regulatory changes in North America.

US.- Strive Gaming has named Andrew Holmes as its chief operating officer. In his new role, Holmes will help in the development of the company’s igaming platform and with preparations for regulatory changes in Canada and the US.

With twenty years of experience in the industry, Holmes has worked in the areas of banking, ecommerce, and B2C gaming. He worked at Churchill Downs as TwinSpires’ vice president of product. He also spent two years serving as the director of product management at DocuSign.

At Strive Gaming, Holmes joins CEO Max Meltzer, president and CCO Damian Xuereb, and CTO Jesse Cary in the senior management team.

Meltzer said: “Appointing Andrew as our new COO represents another significant step forward for Strive Gaming as we continue to deliver on our promise of becoming the leading B2B real money iGaming platform in North America.

“Andrew’s blend of experience across multiple industries such as gaming and finance – where he has worked on everything from unicorn-large business to small and mid-level business – plus his involvement in product and operations roles at C-level, has convinced me he’ll be an ideal fit for this role. As we continue to evolve, I’m sure he’ll demonstrate leadership excellence from our main Vancouver office and across our global, 24/7 operations to further enhance our service to customers.”

Holmes commented: “Joining Strive as COO represents the culmination of an incredible few years within the iGaming industry for me on a personal level. I already see the business as the market-leading platform in the US and Canada and I’m very much looking forward to doing everything I can to cement that status through product and operational excellence.

“It’s an incredibly exciting challenge for me to be joining Strive at such a crucial time for the business, but I believe with the industry experience I can bring to the role plus the support of such an incredible team, we can achieve our ambitions and make 2022 a truly ground-breaking year for the company.”

Strive Gaming partners with GNOG to launch in Arizona and Ontario

In February, Strive Gaming signed a partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) to launch in Arizona and Ontario. Through its Player Account Management (PAM) system, Strive powers GNOG’s online sportsbook launch in Arizona.

With GNOG aiming to become a regulated online casino operator in Ontario, the deal extends to the Canadian province, pending legislative and regulatory approvals.

