Stretch Network to participate at SBC Summit Lisbon 2024

The online poker software provider will showcase its latest offerings at stand B155.

Press release.- Stretch Network, an online poker software provider dedicated to strategically supporting its partners in developing and optimizing poker operations, will participate in the SBC Summit Lisbon 2024 at stand B155. The event will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from September 24-26.

Offering a comprehensive range of services, including custom website development, ongoing maintenance, and assistance in obtaining the necessary operating licenses, Stretch Network provides tailored solutions for various operational models, such as White Label, API, and Turnkey, ensuring that its partners have the most suitable tools for success.

The SBC Summit Lisbon is anticipated to be one of the industry’s most significant events this year, offering a premier platform for learning, networking, and exploring the latest industry trends. Stretch’s participation underscores its commitment to innovation and collaboration within the online gaming sector.

As one of 600 exhibitors, the company will showcase its latest offerings and features, engage with industry professionals, and existing partners, explore future collaborations, and discuss necessary developments that will shape the tomorrow of online poker. Visitors can meet the Stretch Network team at stand B155.