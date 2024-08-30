Stretch Network announces the World Poker League: a €2m Poker Knockout Tournament Series

This major event will run across three seasons.

Press release.- Stretch Network has introduced the World Poker League (WPL), a global network event that will define poker in 2024. This major event will run across three seasons, from September 20 to December 22, with two-week breaks between seasons for players to rest.

WPL Season Dates:

Season 1: September 20 to October 13, 2024.

Season 2: October 25 to November 17, 2024.

Season 3: November 29 to December 22, 2024.

The WPL is a significant moment for Stretch Network, with a total prize pool of €2m. Main Events with €50,000, €100,000 and €150,000 each in each prize pool while Omaha players can look forward to Main Events with prize pools of €5,000, €7,500, and €10,000.

In addition to these events, the WPL will introduce the new High Roller tournament. With a buy-in of €150 and a guaranteed prize pool of €5,000, it’s perfect for players seeking higher stakes. Daily headliner events will also be available, offering guaranteed prize pools of up to €25,000.

The company stated that the WPL is not just about winning—it’s about consistent performance. Four tournament leaderboards with a total prize pool of €22,500 will keep the competition strong throughout the series. Additionally, headliner winners will receive exclusive NFT prizes on the Ortak platform, which can earn dividends from casino games’ revenue.

Freerolls will also be a key part of the WPL, with a combined prize pool of up to €5,000. These tournaments offer a great opportunity for players to compete without a buy-in while still aiming for big rewards.

Stretch Network looks forward to working together to make the World Poker League a great success across the global network.