StarCasinò Sport named Italian Serie B VAR partner

Italy.- The Italian Serie B football division has entered into a partnership with Betsson’s StarCasinò Sport, naming the brand its VAR Partner for the remaining games of the 22/23 season. The agreement will allow StarCasinò to customise TV graphics and VAR rooms and receive increased visibility in stadiums.

StarCasinò already sponsors several Serie A teams, such as AC Milan, AS Roma, and Palermo FC.

Stefano Tino, managing director of StarCasinò Sport, said: “Having StarCasinò Sport as the Official VAR Partner of Lega Serie B is a great accomplishment for us. As Infront, we have recently activated this collaboration with LNPB, and we are working to bring value to the league and build strong partnerships with reliable and serious companies.”

