Gearing up for Brazil

With the prospect of regulated igaming in Brazil moving closer, how can Bragg help operators looking to expand into Latam’s emerging market? Matej Nemec, commercial director at Bragg Gaming explains.

Opinion.- Brazil is in the final stages of licensing operators for sports betting and igaming, allowing operators to feature three brands each in the market, with those operators taxed at a rate of 12 per cent of their respective gross gambling revenue.

Add to that a stance on advertising geared towards self-regulation, beyond the obvious red-lines, then you have a very interesting market.

Three brands per operator present both opportunities and challenges, not so much for those tier-one operators who already operate multiple brands across a jurisdiction, the likes of Flutter, Entain etc, but to those who want to expand their brand portfolio to take advantage of the unique Brazilian opportunity, and those local incumbents looking to take their operations online, it may be more of a challenge.

The challenge that Brazil presents is one that Bragg is keenly aware of and already has experience of dealing with for our operator partners, which in Brazil include Superbet, and KTO, both of whom have utilized Bragg’s market-leading content aggregation services in preparation for the regulated market, granting them access to content from Bragg’s multiple in-house studios, as well as 10,000 other online casino titles.

Bragg Gaming is a truly multinational company, with offices in the US, Canada, Malta, the UK, and India, with our largest offices in Slovenia. Despite being a global company and offering global solutions for operators, Bragg operates with a localized content delivery approach to regulated and soon-to-regulate markets, utilizing our considerable experience in complying with regulatory requirements around the globe to bring our partners and content to market as quickly as possible, but in the same way as compliantly as possible.

Bragg’s single API presents a double-fold solution to two of the most common problems encountered by providers in expanding into new markets: integration and maintenance. Firstly Bragg software is flexible enough that it can be integrated easily in one single integration, while secondly removing the need for further technology-based enhancements or updates by the provider partner. That work, which includes things like adding new games and new games providers is being constantly done by experienced teams at Bragg, freeing up an operator’s time to concentrate on the more important things, generating revenue and market share.

All content is delivered through Bragg’s remote games server, which is licenced, certified and approved to deliver casino games across 25+ regulated Gaming markets in Europe, North America and globally. Bragg’s experiences of launching in these markets with many partners have provided us with the knowledge to foresee every potential regulatory obstacle way ahead of time, insights and experience that allow unrivalled speed to market for Bragg partners.

In tandem with this, Bragg’s fully integrated solution includes the recently upgraded Bragg player account management (PAM) iGaming platform (including fully managed services), which can be deployed across online and retail, and Bragg’s FUZE promotional toolset, an arsenal of marketing campaign options across casino and sports betting products which can be truly impactful to those looking to expand into Brazil. This technology can also be useful for land-based businesses looking to take advantage of the new verticals available by utilizing FUZE’s unique toolset, which draws upon the best marketing practices in the iGaming industry.

Using the latest in gamification-based, data-driven insights, Fuze delivers tools including free rounds, an AI-powered game recommendation system, themified in-game widgets, tournament gaming with real-time leaderboards, quests, flash jackpots and bonus promotions which can be tailored to suit local audiences boosting key performance indicators at all levels.

These tools are content agnostic, they aren’t designed to just work with certain types of providers, games or offerings, they work with every type of offering and cater to every type of player imaginable and are available without the need for additional integration.

At all points, this arsenal of tools is underpinned by seamless back office and customer support available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, in an environment with exceptional uptime of almost 99.98 per cent across the Bragg platform solution. Underpinning this success, is the Bragg HUB, technology which is easily accessible via a single unified API integration, rapidly deployable and constantly updated in full compliance with regulations.

In 2023, Bragg launched 51 new operators and 134 new brands on the Bragg HUB, while adding 12 new game providers to its portfolio. It’s important to note that those integrations aren’t just limited to adding a provider to Bragg’s portfolio, they include deep integrations, such as coordinated marketing and promotional campaigns, and tournament gameplay, integrations which are constantly being deepened and enhanced.

A major casino software supplier to the igaming industry, Bragg’s PAM, Remote Gaming Server (RGS) and content are supported by constantly updated in-house tools for payments, KYC, fraud, safer gambling, data analytics, and promotions.

The PAM single wallet solution also includes bonusing automation based on Bragg’s market-leading Bragg Prize API, with operators benefitting additionally from extensive prize structure management tools.

Bragg’s software solutions are not just applicable to igaming operators only, but to those wishing to offer sports betting as well, with Bragg’s platform featuring access to third-party managed sportsbook technologies from some of the industry’s biggest names. Fuze, Bragg’s marketing toolset, can also be used to bolster sportsbook operators, through the implementation of tools such as automated bonusing, free bets, odds and profit boosts, cash back, and tournaments among others. At all points, Bragg sportsbook integrations are based on our streaming API.

Bragg has also established partnerships with Pokerstars, FanDuel, Lottomatica, Pasino.ch, Microgame Italy, DraftKings, BetMGM, Unibet, bet365 Ontario and Swiss Casinos among many others.

Bragg has won many accolades and awards for its technology solutions to the industry’s most pressing problems and is continuing to be nominated and winning awards going forward, proof of its commitment to continued progress and innovation.

Importantly, Bragg, a cutting-edge proven supplier and content aggregator already stands ready to assist those looking to expand into the Brazilian market, and those present in the market who are looking to adapt to the new regulated environment. Bragg’s knowledge of the Brazilian market is unrivalled and is constantly being supported by working with new providers every day.

A marker for the impact of Bragg on a newly regulated market can be seen in our work in the Netherlands, where Bragg obtained a supplier licence early on in the regulatory process, having our PAM & content certified quickly in advance of market opening. That commitment to being first to market has been successful for Bragg in that almost 30 per cent of the market uses our PAM/turnkey solutions, a success Bragg is keen to replicate in Brazil, using this same strategy.

To that end, we’ve been monitoring developments in the Brazilian market closely to ensure that our solutions will be among the first to be compliant with Brazilian regulations and thereby the first to market.

According to H2 Gambling Capital estimates, Brazil could generate between USD 7bn and 9bn over the next four years in gross gambling revenue. With Brazil set to be a huge market for igaming, the stakes could not be higher.

Operators need experienced partners and the broadest offering possible to appeal to Brazilian consumers and gain the critical market share to succeed.

At the same time, those companies must do so in a way that is and continues to maintain compliance with what are new and potentially changeable regulations. In this environment, partnering with someone like Bragg can be a huge asset.