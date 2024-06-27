Stanislavs Vaipans, 1win Partners: “The biggest challenge for any affiliate program is to provide enough value to gain the trust of affiliates”

Stanislavs Vaipans, CPA Senior Affiliate Manager at 1win Partners, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s plans and expectations at iGB L!VE.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News spoke to Stanislavs Vaipans, the CPA Senior Affiliate Manager at 1win Partners, ahead of the highly anticipated iGB L!VE Conference in Amsterdam.

Set to take place from July 16th to 19th, the event promises to be a pivotal gathering for the igaming industry, and more than 9000 attendees are expected to visit it.

As 1win Partners prepares to make a significant impact at the conference, we sought insights from Vaipans on what affiliate marketers can expect from visiting their booth.

As a preferred affiliate program in the online gambling sector, what would you say is the main challenge within the igaming market?

The biggest challenge for any affiliate program is to provide enough value to gain the trust of affiliates. Many subpar igaming products can tarnish the reputation of influencers and webmasters.

That’s why we are always at the forefront of everything – high trust scores, great payouts for our partners, model flexibility, real-life results, etc.

What are the main aspects that make 1win Partners stand out from other affiliate programs?

We always communicate with our partners to see what can be done better, and if it is possible – we do it. For example, we have one of the highest industry payouts – we start from 50 per cent gross gaming revenue (GGR), which is much more than almost any other affiliate program out there.

Yet, that’s far from all we have to offer. We can also provide customized content, real-time analytics, and up to $200 for CPA leads. However, we don’t end here – we can also provide quick payouts and engage more traffic across 20+ GEOs.

How are you preparing for iGB L!VE and what are your expectations for the exhibition?

The marketing team at 1win is amazing, and I’ve seen many exciting things from their end. As a senior affiliate manager, I believe we can catch up with many of our existing partners and meet new potential partners.

There will be over 9,000 people attending the event, and I think we can collaborate with many igaming influencers and affiliate sites successfully. We are prepared to welcome anyone interested, and I am not going to lie – 1win Partners has big plans for iGB L!VE.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at iGB L!VE?

If only it were one thing. There are many things that attendees will like at our stand. We’ll have a giveaway for an Apple Vision Pro (yes – one winner will take it away), and one special surprise we’ll reveal during the event.

But other than that, we will have a big team ready to answer all questions, and a very fancy presentation. Our motto is “The Future of igaming Starts Here.”, so expect to see a lot of innovations, new technologies and special awards for those who visit us.

What do you think will be the main focus at the expo?

Well, I cannot answer for everyone, but I think there are three main goals ahead of us. We’ll say “Hi” to our established affiliate partners and have some chats to identify what we do well and where we can improve.

We also want to secure new partnership deals with participants. We will provide all the necessary information so that webmasters and influencers can also find great value in our iGaming product.

Speaking of 1win, we want to build some brand awareness – we are already a household name in 20+ countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

1win Partners is branching into new markets, are specific alliances being formed to aid this expansion?

We have created a very successful igaming platform and partnered with reputable software providers and affiliate partners in other GEOs. Our aim is to focus locally as well, which is why we reach out to gambling authorities to obtain local licences.

This way, we also become a more credible source for local igaming solutions with a global brand presence.

Do you see different concerns depending on the region where the partners are located or are they the same?

From my personal experience, all GEOs are unique. We cannot, and will not, approach regions based on global needs. For example, we noticed that African players are more likely to play on their mobile devices on reputable igaming platforms, while Latin players prefer local content and preferences.