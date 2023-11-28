St Jo Frontier Casino to reopen on December 1

The Missouri casino has added new gaming machines, flooring and bars.

US.- St Jo Frontier Casino, located in St Joseph, Missouri, has undergone a renovation and will reopen on Friday (December 1). There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and giveaways.

The casino has added several new gaming machines, new flooring, bars, chandeliers and other new décor. The venue offers table games, slots, video poker and the A-Play Club loyalty programme.

Owned by Affinity Gaming, St Jo Frontier Casino is part of a group that also includes Mark Twain Casino, in LaGrange, Missouri, Lakeside Hotel Casino, in Osceola, Iowa, Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Primm Valley Casino Resorts, Buffalo Bills Resort & Casino and Whiskey Pete’s Hotel & Casino, in Primm, Nevada.

VP and general manager Donald Wren said: “I think this upgrade will bring some people back that haven’t been here in a while, and bring people here that haven’t been here at all. Also, some of the individuals that are in between us and the city, that may be in the city for a bit of a different experience, may start to migrate back here as well. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we’re giving away $10,000, we encourage everyone to come down and see the new place.”

Becky Voyles, gaming operations director, added: “In addition to the new games that we’ve added and the new themes, I wanted to accentuate that our progressive jackpots have reached high totals.”

