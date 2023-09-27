Sports Information Services launches esports with Betsafe in Colorado

SIS has launched its product on the Betsafe mobile sportsbook app.

US.- Sports Information Services (SIS) content services has launched its H2H Global Gaming League product on the Betsafe Colorado mobile sportsbook app with esoccer and ebasketball competitive gaming events.

David Senior, head of sportsbook at Betsson U.S., said: “We have enjoyed a great partnership with SIS, and to bring esoccer and ebasketball to the Betsafe audience in Colorado is another big step in our relationship as we deliver more content that will drive engagement and enhance the overall betting experience for our bettors.”

Michele Fischer, vice president, SIS content services, added: “Our comprehensive competitive gaming products elevates the esports betting experience, and we are thrilled to bring our content to more bettors in Colorado. This launch contributes to SIS’ expanding footprint in the U.S. market.”

Richard Ames, chief executive, SIS, and president, SIS content services, commented: “We are pleased to see the growth of our esports product with this latest launch in Colorado. We continue to make steady progress in North America, and this latest deal showcases our ability to provide bettors with engaging content and further enhance our relationship with our valued long-term partner, the Betsson Group.”

Colorado sports betting handle comes in at $281.1m in July

Colorado’s sports betting handle totalled $281.1m in July. That’s an increase of 8.9 per cent year-on-year but a 9.5 drop from the $310.7m generated in June. It was the first time the state’s handle fell below $300m since August 2022 and the fourth consecutive month with a month-on-month handle decline.

The Colorado Department of Revenue reported that gross gaming revenue was $25m, 20.2 per cent ahead of in July 2022 and 171.7 per cent more than June this year. Online operators reported GGR of $24.8m and players won $256.1m.