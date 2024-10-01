Sports betting in football: English FA fines Dylan Duffy

Duffy admitted to breaches of betting regulations.

UK.- The English FA has fined the Lincoln City footballer Dylan Duffy £4,000 for a series of breaches of prohibitions against footballers placing bets. Half of the fine has been suspended for 12 months in recognition of Duffy’s admission of the breach at the first opportunity and cooperation with the FA’s investigation.

Duffy admitted that he placed 30 bets on football matches between August 18 2023 and April 24 2024. He initially said the bets were made by his younger brother, who lives in Ireland and is aged under 18. He said he did not use the account created but allowed his passport to be used to open it. However, it emerged that Duffy also placed bets via another account, phoning them through to an unnamed person, who would place the bets. Some of the bets placed included matches in which Lincoln City played.

Duffy has been referred to the support service Sporting Chance, which aims support to professional athletes who suffer from mental and emotional health issues. The charity was founded by the former Arsenal and England captain Tony Adams.

In May, the FA handed Sandro Tonali a suspended two-month ban after the midfielder admitted to 50 charges of breaching FA Rule E8 by betting on football matches between August 12 and October 12 2023. The breaches included four instances in which Tonali bet on his own team, Newcastle United.