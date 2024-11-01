Sports betting in Arizona: handle reaches $496.6m in August

The sports betting handle increased by 38.4 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle reached $469.6m in August, up 38.4 per cent year-on-year and up 21.1 per cent from July this year ($410m). It was the highest total since May. Online spending amounted to $473.8m, while retail sportsbooks took $22.8m.

The Arizona Department of Gaming reported that adjusted gross revenue for August reached $37.3m, up 17.7 per cent year-on-year, but down 12.2 per cent compared to July. After deducting $14.9m worth of free bets and promotional credits, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) was $22.4m. This surpasses last year’s total by 4.7 per cent but is 22.8 per cent behind July 2024. Online betting accounted for $22.2m of AGR. The remaining $210,108 came from retail sportsbooks.

See also: Sports betting in Arizona: Sporttrade launches online app

FanDuel took the lead from DraftKings with $9.8m in AGR from a $162m handle. DraftKings took $8.5m from $175.8m and Caesars $1.2m from $28.7m. Sportsbooks paid the state $2.2m in taxes. Digital revenue is taxed at 10 per cent and retail revenue at 8 per cent.