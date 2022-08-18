Sports betting at FedEx Field receives approval

The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission in Maryland has approved a sports-betting facility at FedEx Field, home to the Washington Commanders.

US.- The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission in Maryland has approved an application submitted by Dan Synder, owner of Washington Commanders, for a Class A-1 sports-betting facility at the NFL team’s home, FedEx Field. The ground in Landover, Maryland, will build a sports betting lounge similar to sportsbooks located in Capital One Arena and Nationals Park in Washington DC.

The Commanders said in a statement: “Our organization is grateful for the time and effort by the state of Maryland and its leaders to develop a regulatory framework and review our application to operate a retail sportsbook at FedEx Field.

“We endorse the approach taken by leaders across Maryland to invite equitable and diverse participation in the legal sports wagering market, and we are looking forward to revealing more about our plans to stakeholders and fans alike in the weeks ahead.”

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency approved Snyder’s licence by 6 votes to 1. Managing director of regulatory oversight John Mooney said: “Several noteworthy issues involving the Washington Commanders, formally known as the Washington Football Team and the Washington Redskins, and the owner, Mr. Snyder, were identified.

“During the meeting, the issues involving Mr. Synder and the Washington Commanders were discussed. Staff is unable to substantiate any of the allegations against Mr. Snyder.” The lottery agency concluded that Synder “satisfies the standards for financial stability, integrity and responsibility” for the sports betting application.

Washington DC sports betting handle and revenue down in June

The sports betting handle in Washington DC was $13.8m in June. That’s a decrease of 29.3 per cent from $19.5m in June 2021 and the down 19.8 per cent from May’s $17.2m.

Revenue was $1m, less than half the $2.2m posted in the same month in 2021 and down from $2m in May this year. The number of operators active in the DC market is now higher, however, with five active operators compared to three in June 2021.