Sportradar launches industry-first social media video ads featuring live sports and betting data

The ad:s platform has the ability to highly target all adverts to reach only social media users of legal gambling age.

This new feature is initially available across Meta’s social media platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

Press release.- Sportradar has today (July 24) announced the integration of live sports data and betting content into video advertisements through its ad:s paid social marketing service.

This industry-first solution unlocks new opportunities within paid social advertising, delivering more relevant adverts, at speed and scale, enabling greater engagement, enhanced campaign efficiency and value for sports betting and igaming clients.

As consumption of short-form video content grows, social media platforms are prioritizing video advertising to better engage customers and achieve greater campaign efficiency and effectiveness.

To address this opportunity, Sportradar’s proprietary, AI-driven marketing technology creates and delivers tailored social media video advertisements, which update in real-time to reflect betting market movements, including live odds, as well as casino games and jackpot value, to aid customer retention and drive revenue.

Niki Beier, SVP Marketing Services at Sportradar, said: “Our paid social media clients have already seen fantastic results using static creative ads informed by our live data. Now, by integrating real-time shifts in betting odds with Sportradar’s 23 years’ worth of historical data, we are maximizing the potential of social media as a performance marketing channel for sportsbook and casino operators by delivering more relevant, engaging and better-performing video adverts.”

It further encourages all of its clients to remove identified 'at-risk' individuals from their paid social activity and digital advertising.