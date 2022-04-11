Sportradar acquires Vaix, a pioneer in developing AI solutions for the iGaming industry

The MTS solution is also increasingly important in the U.S. market.

Vaix Technology Enhances Sportradar’s Managed Trading Services (MTS) Platform, Which Helps Betting Operators Increase Engagement and Retention.

Press release.- Sportradar, the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the acquisition of Vaix Limited, a pioneer in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions specifically designed for the iGaming industry.

Vaix’s innovative AI technology allows betting and gaming operators to gain a personalized view of their customers, which enables them to provide a more targeted, player-friendly experience. For example, betting and gaming operators can offer users the best possible bet without searching and give them the right offer based on players’ future value and churn probability.

The acquisition does not have a material impact on the Company’s annual outlook for 2022, provided on March 30, 2022.

For over two years, Sportradar has partnered with Vaix and incorporated its technology into its Managed Trading Services (MTS) offering. Sportradar’s MTS solution is a sophisticated trading, risk, live odds and liability management offering that helps betting operators boost margins and profits, while increasing efficiency and managing risk.

The MTS solution is also increasingly important in the U.S. market, which is growing rapidly post legalization in 2018, as U.S. operators compete for customers. Vaix’s advanced AI learning capabilities will provide betting operators already engaged with Sportradar’s platform the opportunity to gain access to more personalized insights and suggestions relating to user preferences.

Founded in 2016 by John O’Malia and Andreas Hartmann, Vaix has fed over 60 billion transactions into its AI (60 million per day) to offer a personalized experience to more than 50 million users for tier 1, 2 and 3 operators and platforms on all continents.

Winner of several awards and recognized as one of the best service providers in the online gaming industry, Vaix most recently received the 2021 Data and AI Partner Award at the EGR B2B Awards.

Paolo Personeni, Managing Director of Managed Betting Services at Sportradar said: “VAIX products with their Artificial Intelligence and algorithms are now being natively integrated as part of the Sportradar Sportsbook platform, enhancing our data analytics, promotions system and player personalization.

“All Managed Betting Services customers will enjoy a faster and simplified integration. The acquisition of Vaix is the culmination of a very important and productive partnership we have had with the company over two years.”

Andreas Hartmann, Co-founder and CEO at Vaix, said: “Fully joining forces with Sportradar is recognition of the power of Vaix’s technology, and a dream come true for our vision to bring AI to the entire iGaming industry. Vaix’s capabilities can provide all of Sportradar’s operators with the power to truly personalize their Offering, Marketing and CRM, as they seek to attract and engage players.”

See also: Mateo Lenoble: “Sportradar will be showcasing the latest products and solutions from across the business”