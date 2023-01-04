Spanish GGR up almost a third in Q3

The Spanish regulator has reported gross gaming revenue of €240.83m for the quarter.

Spain.- The Spanish gaming regulator the General Directorate for the Regulation of Gambling has reported that gross gambling revenue (GGR) hit €240.83m in Q3 2022. That’s a rise of 31.29 per cent year-on-year and 18.08 per cent quarterly.

Player deposits and withdrawals rose by 26.72 and 24.85 per cent year-on-year and varied by +4.60 per cent and -8.70 per cent quarterly. Marketing spending increased by 7.79 per cent compared to the previous quarter and new accounts decreased by -4.01 per cent.

The €240.83 million of GGR was distributed as follows: €89.04m in betting (36.97 per cent); €3.68m in bingo (1.53 per cent); €127.95m in casino (53.13 per cent), €0.03m in contests (0.01 per cent) and €20.14m in poker (8.36%).

The betting segment saw a growth rate of 46.20 per cent quarterly and 48.61 per cent year-on-year. Equity horse betting decreased by 33.27 per cent. Bingo experienced a growth of 9.63 per cent compared to the previous quarter and 4.64 per cent compared to the same quarter of 2021.

In the casino segment, there was a growth of 9.22 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2022 and a positive annual variation rate of 27.55 per cent. Slot machines revenue rose 27.89 per cent year-on-year and live roulette 37.79 per cent. Poker revenue fell 10.64 per cent quarterly but rose 2.83 per cent annually.

A significant reason for the rise in sports betting revenue was a jump in betting margins from 2.2 per cent in Q2 to 4.1 per cent.

Marketing spend was €96.31m, broken down into affiliation expenses of €10.34m; sponsorship of €1.78m; promotions of €41.47m and advertising of €42.73m. Advertising presents positive rates compared to the quarter and the previous year of 35.10 per cent and 18.30 per cent respectively, and affiliates increased by 31.39 per cent and 19.31 per cent. Sponsorship spending increased by 373.74 per cent compared to the previous quarter but decreased by -12.43 per cent annually.

The monthly average of active gaming accounts was 999,322, which implies a decrease of -0.07 per cent compared to the previous quarter and a positive annual variation of 9.18 per cent. The monthly average of new accounts is 109,312 users.

Of the 78 licensed operators, during the third quarter of 2022, their division into verticals was: betting: 45, bingo: 3, casino: 54, contests: 2, poker: 9.

Last month, the UK’s Stanleybet Group announced that it has gained a retail betting licence and rights to enter Spain’s retail betting market in the southern region of Andalusia. It intends to open its first betting shop in Malaga in the first quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Belgium-based Starcasino will launch in Spain, offering both sports betting and online casino. It will use Gaming Innovation Group’s (GiG) player account management system and the Sportnco sportsbook.