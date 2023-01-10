SOFTSWISS signed an agreement with Live Solutions

From now on, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator will distribute Live Solutions games across its content hub.

Press release.- Live Solutions, a casino table games platform provider, has entered into a new partnership with the iGaming software provider SOFTSWISS.

Live Solutions’ streaming platform Casino Floor Live provides access to such popular games as Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Craps, Dragon Tiger and Fan Tan, and the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator will now be distributing these games across its content hub.

The Game Aggregator, which already has more than 13,000 games from more than 180 game providers, was recognised as Aggregator Platform of the Year at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards 2022 and Game Aggregator of the Year at the Starlet Awards 2022.

See also: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches campaign for SlotWolf Casino

Live Solutions’ platform offers the thrill of real-life casino tables using high-quality video streaming for all players, providing more than 3,500 table hosts speaking 45 languages.

These online table games transcend the live dealer experience, with players and table hosts live streaming and interacting with each other at multiplayer tables in multiple languages, without any of the constraints of studio-based live dealers.

Live Solutions’ CEO Jean-Pierre Houareau said: “We’re very pleased to have our top-quality games available on a content hub that will reach a large number of people from many different locations. We want to give our games as wide an audience as possible and working with SOFTSWISS will achieve that goal.”

See also: SOFTSWISS 2022 Year in Review: Innovation, Growth, Development

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “We are always looking for the best content, which the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator can distribute to online casinos, and get players interested. And we are sure that the integration with Live Solutions, whose games stand out for their quality and ability to engage players, will bring exciting experiences for both parties and the iGaming business.”