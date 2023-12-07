SOFTSWISS raises men’s health awareness with beards

In November, the company enthusiastically joined the Movember Foundation’s charity drive.

Press release.- In November, SOFTSWISS, a global tech supplier, enthusiastically joined the Movember Foundation’s charity drive. The campaign, spanning dozens of countries, encourages men to ditch their razors and grow moustaches and beards throughout the month. The aim is to raise awareness about oncology and other health issues affecting men.

The Movember campaign, originating in 2003, has become a global movement. It was initiated by two activists from Australia who proposed growing moustaches and beards while making charitable donations to support men’s health projects. By 2020, the fund had garnered support from over 6.5 million people worldwide, with the number increasing each year. Movember’s overarching goal is to reduce premature male mortality by 25 per cent by 2030.

Throughout the month, the importance of men prioritising their health echoed within the offices of this global software developer. The focus was particularly on the battle against prostate cancer, a prevalent form of male oncology. SOFTSWISS male employees actively engaged in the Movember movement, joining both the moustache and beard growing challenge, as well as the MOVEmber Step challenge.

As part of the initiative, all global campaign participants had the opportunity to pose questions to a specialist in urology and andrology, gaining valuable recommendations on male health care. The company’s management supported its employees’ commitment to this vital cause by organising healthy breakfasts in all offices. Additionally, sports souvenir boxes were prepared for the step challenge winners, while those who diligently grew facial hair throughout the month will be acknowledged with a reward – a visit to a barbershop.

This is not SOFTSWISS’ first foray into global health initiatives. In October, the company actively participated in the worldwide movement against breast cancer, Pink October. Notably, SOFTSWISS reimbursed the costs of breast ultrasound examinations or mammograms for all its female employees, totalling more than 600 people.