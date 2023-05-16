SOFTSWISS is ready to bring innovation to LatAm at SiGMA Americas

This B2B event is set to take place on 14–18 June in São Paulo.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces its participation in SiGMA Americas. This B2B event is set to take place on 14–18 June at the Transamerica Expo Center and is expected to attract key players in the Latin America online gambling industry.

SOFTSWISS is set to showcase its top-performing products at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo as a part of its strategy of expansion to the regional market.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about SOFTSWISS products including the company’s flagship Casino Platform, its exclusive features, latest releases, and valuable benefits. Additionally, guests can discover the betting potential of the Sportsbook, and explore the diverse and ever-growing content portfolio of the Game Aggregator.

SOFTSWISS representatives will be available at stand D80, to discuss the advantages and benefits of the company’s products in the Latin American region, as well as explore exclusive offerings with visitors.

The company will also share its expertise at the speaking panel with ‘Data-Driven Strategies for iGaming Engagement and Risk Management’, which is going to become one of the most interesting topics of the conference. Alongside other participants, SOFTSWISS experts will be a part of the discussion of the data-driven approach and its influence on business metrics.

Andrey Starovoitov, co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “Attending the biggest event in the region is a strategic move for us. This year we chose Latin America as one of the main vectors for SOFTSWISS’ growth.”

And he added: “Here we see not only tremendous and rapid growth of the market but also a large number of potential partners who are close to us in spirit and values. We are thrilled about the upcoming SiGMA Americas event and cordially invite all our partners and potential clients to visit the SOFTSWISS stand.”