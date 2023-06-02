SOFTSWISS gears up for iGaming NEXT Valletta’23

The event will take place on June 21–22 in Malta.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a technology company that provides software and solutions for the iGaming industry, joins the highly anticipated event – iGaming NEXT Valletta 2023. The event will take place on 21–22 June in the beautiful city of Valletta, Malta.

SOFTSWISS is excited to return to Malta, where the company made a lasting impression on the iGaming industry and local community last year. During SiGMA Europe 2022, SOFTSWISS left its mark by launching a hot ‘chilli pepper’ promotional campaign, which created a buzz among attendees and islanders.

The activities conducted in Malta last year demonstrated SOFTSWISS’ desire to shine brightly and uniquely in the region, and, as a result, the industry leader created the ‘Bringing the Heat’ promotional campaign, which helped build knowledge about the company and increase brand awareness among key stakeholders.

At iGaming NEXT Valletta, Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, will be a speaker in an engaging panel discussion. With professionals from tech and other companies, Valentina will discuss different approaches on working with negative perceptions and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of regulatory requirements, as well as providing effective ways to work with negative public sentiment.

The event attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn more about SOFTSWISS and its cutting-edge products and solutions. Meeting the company’s experts, visitors will explore iGaming’s hot trends, learn more about the company’s innovative solutions and discover the unique service that SOFTSWISS is recognised for.

Max Trafimovich, chief commercial officer at SOFTSWISS, comments: “We are thrilled to join iGaming NEXT Valletta’23! This event is an excellent platform to engage with industry peers and share our extensive expertise. We look forward to contributing to the expert discussions and showcasing our solutions to an incredibly diverse and refined audience.”

SOFTSWISS invites all attendees to book a meeting at booth A4 to explore the company’s range of products, engage with the team, and discover how SOFTSWISS can help drive success in the dynamic and ever-evolving iGaming industry.

