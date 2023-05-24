SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator shares Q1 2023 results

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator showcases robust growth with the addition of over 70 new igaming brands.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieves stellar Q1 2023 results, showcasing robust growth with the addition of 70+ new iGaming brands, bringing its total to over 770 clients together with the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform. This growth signifies an increasing recognition of the company’s aggregation platform in the iGaming industry.

A year-over-year analysis reveals a substantial increase in the number of game providers and studios – an addition of 10 compared to 2022, bringing the total to 195. Furthermore, players played in over 10,800 games in Q1 2023 – 650 games more compared to Q4 2022.

It is worth noting that the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is actively expanding its presence in LatAm, and the product team consistently shares market overviews. Recently, in collaboration with a partner game provider, the team conducted observations on player preferences, and the results revealed that ‘fish games’ are gaining significant popularity in LatAm.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented on the Q1 results: “The growing number of game providers integrating their content into our aggregation platform and the rising number of games being played signifies the value and quality of our offer. The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s portfolio contains top-notch and exclusive games from various operators. This ensures that our clients discover unique opportunities for their business that will help them achieve their goals.”

Among the Top 5 Cryptocurrencies used on the Game Aggregator, BTC holds the lion’s share at 76,5%, followed by ETH at 8.4%, LTC at 5.1% as well as USDT, and DOGE at 2.5%.

The Top Games highlight the popularity of Pragmatic Play, which holds three spots out of the leading five. Gates of Olympus and Sweet Bonanza, both Pragmatic Play games, lead the list, followed by Aviator (Spribe), Roleta Brasileira (Playtech), and Sugar Rush (Pragmatic Play). In the crypto gaming sector, leadership positions are maintained by games from Platipus and BGaming, further underlining the diversity and crypto-friendly landscape of SOFTSWISS offerings.

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has over 16,000 games to offer iGaming operators. Its portfolio is bolstered by innovative engagement tools like the Tournament Tool. Furthermore, SOFTSWISS is also actively expanding its presence in the LatAm market and will be present at SiGMA Americas from 14–18 June, at stand D80, where the company’s experts will share their vision for the future of this region.

