Rhys Hamilton joins SOFTSWISS as Head of VIP Player Support

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is delighted to announce that Rhys Hamilton has joined the company as Head of VIP at Managed Services. In this role, Rhys will be responsible for reinforcing the VIP service with cutting-edge analytics and unique segmentation to drive VIP value and retention and maximise revenue growth.

As a customer-centric iGaming expert, at SOFTSWISS Rhys Hamilton will apply his vast knowledge and profound industry experience to empower the VIP Player Support team.

Rhys brings over 18+ years of expertise across multiple roles in iGaming companies. Before joining SOFTSWISS, Mr Hamilton worked as Head of Casino at League of Entertainment and Head of VIP at Casumo and Hero Gaming.

“I am really excited to bring the heat to SOFTSWISS at a time when the growth of the company is rocketing. Taking the lead of the VIP team, I look forward to developing a winning combination of Gold Star service for VIPs in a responsible and sustainable way”, ​​Rhys Hamilton, Head of VIP at SOFTSWISS, comments on his new role.

“We are confident that the extensive expertise of Rhys will boost SOFTSWISS’ service level in working with the VIP sector and make our communication more personalised. In addition, we’re going to deep dive into VIP analytics and, as a result, increase the VIP segment’s revenue”, says Anastasia Vyshinskaia, head of SOFTSWISS Managed Services.

Having moved from Gibraltar, Rhys Hamilton joined SOFTSWISS’ office in Malta. Now the company is focused on expanding its presence on the island nation, well-known as an iGaming hub, and is looking for iGaming specialists to strengthen the team.

