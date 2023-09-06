SOFTSWISS Casino Platform’s frontend template cuts design time threefold

SOFTSWISS Casino Platform unveils the ‘Super Casino’ design template, enabling operators to create and launch unique frontend designs three times faster, enhancing player experiences.

Press release.- Bolstering its commitment to providing the best experience for clients, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, a robust online casino management software, unveils the ‘Super Casino’ design template. This version of the tool helps operators create unique frontend designs that can be launched three times faster than before.

The ‘Super Casino’ template is a design constructor that lets operators customise the frontend of their casino. The tool offers a variety of content blocks and elements for each screen, multiplying the number of possible designs. For example, the first screen alone has five different options for the required elements. Using this functionality, operators can balance speed and design quality.

Darya Avtukhovich, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments: “This useful update is the result of our strategic commitment towards making all setup processes easier and faster. The SOFTSWISS Casino Setup and Design Teams conducted extensive research to capture the current trends in online casino design, along with studying the experience of other industries to offer our partners the best possible solution. We are confident to boast designs that are both stylish and optimised and will help our partners acquire and retain players.”

The ‘Super Casino’ template is a viable alternative to designing a casino website from scratch. The template can be leveraged by the professional designers in the SOFTSWISS Design Team (WebStudio) to help casino operators launch their websites faster and more affordably compared to managing in-house or outsourced design teams.

Olga Ivanchik, head of SOFTSWISS Setup Team, adds, “The ‘Super Casino’ template offers significant time savings over other options. The site constructor allows you to combine the blocks in a way that creates a bespoke casino design that is tailored to the operator’s specific needs. More than that, it comes at a significantly lower cost than a conventional design process.”

Operators can discover the ‘Super Casino’ template at the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, where SOFTSWISS will exhibit its innovative product ecosystem at stand CG58. This will give attendees the opportunity to meet with SOFTSWISS representatives and gain valuable insights for their iGaming businesses.