SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launches Event Streaming

Event Streaming gives access to analysing complex data from the operator’s projects without delay.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS updates its award-winning product, the Casino Platform, with an exclusive feature allowing it to track any kind of casino activity in real-time. The novelty called Event Streaming gives access to observing and analysing complex data from the operator’s projects without delay.

The Casino Platform product team interprets an event to be any bet, deposit, win, bonus or any other of the dozens of available parameters information of operators’ interest given or taken in casinos. The process of data distribution starts with a player’s action. The Event Streaming tool provides statistics in an ongoing data broadcast. The tool allows flexibility in configuring settings: based on non-stop player activity, operators manage their projects more efficiently, develop and improve the bonuses policy and increase users’ loyalty promptly

Event Streaming opens the opportunity to:

research and analyse player actions in real time and make communication with players more personal. It allows operators to introduce real-time triggers to specific events to help increase user loyalty promptly;

connect external services for advanced analytics;

have constant access to online casino data. This enables operators to react immediately to any changes and keep the project’s key players in the spotlight.

Every hour the Event Streaming by SOFTSWISS Casino Platform covers more than 15M events in real-time. The implementation of this tool requires the involvement of the project’s technical team, but the iGaming software developer is available to assist at every stage of the feature’s deployment process.

Sergey Korodenko, the Technical Leader of the R&D team, noted the following: “We are confident that the Event Streaming service will allow casino clients to discover new opportunities and find new ways of working with players. Launching this tool is not the only update from the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform team – we also have integrated with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, and these products work effectively together. It was one more step on the way to making the ecosystem where the product portfolio of the leading gambling software developer will complement and improve each other’s functionality.”

See also: SOFTSWISS to attend SBC Summit Barcelona 2022