SOFTSWISS appoints new Regional Business Development Manager for LatAm market

Dario Leiman is the new Regional Business Development Manager (LatAm) for the Game Aggregator team.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the leading software provider of iGaming software, strengthens its position in Latin America by introducing Dario Leiman as the new regional business development manager (LatAm) for the Game Aggregator team, the most in-demand company product.

Mr Leiman is a professional with a long-standing background in the iGaming and entertainment industry. Starting his career at Mikohn Las Vegas and then GamingSigns, Dario Leiman gained strong leadership and analytical skills combined with experience in business development, growth marketing, and project management.

Another field of professional interest for Mr Leiman is the crypto industry. His experience as a crypto consultant and strategist will be helpful in his new role at SOFTSWISS, a company well-known for its innovative approach and expertise in crypto gambling.

Dario Leiman will be responsible for expanding SOFTSWISS’ presence in Latin America which is now one of the company’s key markets for business development. In achieving this goal, Mr Leiman has joined Jonathan Felix Vilchez, who became the first SOFTSWISS representative in Latin America.

“Before joining the SOFTSWISS team, I heard a lot of positive feedback about the company and I found that its values perfectly match my approach. I’m happy to contribute to the business development of the leading iGaming provider. During my career, I have devised many strategic initiatives which I believe will prove valuable to SOFTSWISS,” commented Dario Leiman, Regional Business Development Manager at SOFTSWISS (LatAm).

Increasing the SOFTSWISS team in LatAm will allow local stakeholders to boost their iGaming brands with leading software solutions and products, including the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, the Casino Platform, as well as the Sportsbook Platform and the Jackpot Aggregator. For this purpose, managers will be among participants at all major industry events, including the upcoming CGS Brazil 2022.

