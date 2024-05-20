Soft2Bet’s team is heading to Malta for the SBC CasinoBeats Summit 

CasinoBeats Summit will be held from May 22 to 23.

Soft2Bet’s CEO and founder, Uri Poliavich, and David Yatom Hay, general counsel, will both be speaking at the event and will be joined by Malta-based chief business development officer, Martin Collins.

Press release.- Soft2Bet will be heading to Malta to attend the CasinoBeats Summit on 22-23 May, where it looks forward to meeting up with colleagues and partners.

The CasinoBeats Summit is a major conference that covers the latest iCasino developments in the online gambling industry. Bringing together leading operators, games studios and content aggregators at Malta’s Intercontinental Hotel, it is packed full of insightful panels, presentations and roundtables.

Soft2Bet recently celebrated the opening of a brand new office space at The Quad Central, one of Malta’s latest and most modern business complexes, and the summit is an ideal opportunity for CEO and founder Uri Poliavich and general counsel David Yatom Hay to meet up with their Malta colleagues as they travel from the group’s headquarters in Cyprus.

Casino Beats 2024 speaking schedule

Uri and David will both be speaking at the event and will be joined by Malta-based, chief business development officer, Martin Collins.

Keynote speaker: Uri Poliavich will be giving the keynote on 22 May at 12pm CET , where he will delve into the top-performing product segments from a range of different industries, motivational engineering and how they could reshape the future of iGaming.

Uri Poliavich will be giving , where he will delve into the top-performing product segments from a range of different industries, motivational engineering and how they could reshape the future of iGaming. Panel discussions: Shortly after, at 2pm, Martin Collins will be discussing the impact of tech innovations on the iGaming industry and how they can be successfully transposed into online gambling, and on Thursday 23 May at 12pm David Yatom Hay will be taking part in the IMGL Masterclass panel, where he will discuss how igaming businesses can best strategise to scale up, attract investment or establish exit options.

Commenting on the event, Martin Collins said: “The Casino Beats Summit is a fantastic opportunity to meet up and network with the leading iGaming firms in the industry. The conference content will be packed with invaluable insights and the expo space will feature some of the leading games studios and content aggregators.

“For Soft2Bet, it will also be a great time to welcome our Cyprus colleagues at our brand new Quad Central office space and celebrate the spirit of innovation that drives us and Malta’s iGaming industry forward.”