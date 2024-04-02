Soft2Bet inaugurates new offices in Malta

Silvio Schembri, ​​Malta’s Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects and Max Portelli, SoftBet CFO, celebrate the opening of SoftBet’s brand new office at The Quad Central business centre.

The new office will enable the company to welcome more team members and handle its corporate expansion in the best conditions.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced an important growth milestone – the official opening of its new offices in The Quad Central business centre, one of Malta’s latest and most modern business complexes.

Situated in the centre of the island, Soft2Bet’s new office was officially inaugurated on 28 March in the presence of the Hon. Silvio Schembri, Malta’s minister for economy, enterprise and strategic projects, Ivan Filletti, CEO of Gaming Malta and Soft2Bet’s long-term partners based on the Island.

​​Minister for Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Silvio Schembri said: “It is an honour for us to be here because Soft2Bet shows what we believe in as a country and as a government. The perseverance of a company starting from a small office in Sliema, just a few years ago employing less than 5 people, and in just a few years within the land of opportunity, they became one of the most important gaming companies in Malta, acquiring 2 floors and another 2 floors in this iconic building in Malta, employing more than 130 people from different nationalities.

“Malta is not just an island, is not just a place where you work, it’s a home, home for you and even for us to be able to not only accommodate but to be able to share the experiences with all of you here. Your success is our success.”

Also present were many of the company’s senior leaders such as Founder and CEO Uri Poliavich, General Counsel David Yatom Hay, COO Gilad Naim, CMO Oksana Tsyhankova, CFO Max Portelli, CPO Yoel Zuckerberg and CBDO Martin Collins.

Soft2Bet’s new Malta office spreads over two levels, accommodating more than 130 employees. It was designed to provide maximum comfort while working in a state-of-the-art well-equipped business center.

Silvio Schembri, Malta’s Minister for Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, and Soft2Bet’s Founder and CEO Uri Poliavich.

Creating a comfortable, safe and stylish work environment for employees is part of Soft2Bet’s DNA: there is a large networking space, a lounge area including two balconies with panoramic views of the Maltese countryside, private meeting rooms and modern working equipment.

Max Portelli, CFO of Soft2Bet, added: “The new office will provide even more opportunities to serve the Group’s partners in Malta and attract top talent. We are delighted to be contributing to the local economy and the igaming industry by creating attractive employment opportunities for executives interested in developing strong careers and enjoying the best professional progression paths available in Malta.”

Soft2Bet supports a series of corporate events, and social responsibility initiatives and provides employees’ families medical insurance with extended coverage. Soft2Bet believes that only by creating a comfortable environment for its employees and their families can high results be achieved together.

Martin Collins, CBDO of Soft2Bet, said the new space was an important milestone for the Group: “The opening of the new office shows the impressive growth and development dynamics of Soft2Bet. We are delighted to share our success with our team members, partners and distinguished guests.”

The official part of the event started with inspiring speeches from Soft2Bet’s Founder and CEO Uri Poliavich, followed by the ceremonial cutting of the red ribbon and the start of the celebration. The event featured a lounge area with DJ sets and maximum networking opportunities with Soft2Bet’s key business partners.