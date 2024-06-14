Soft2Bet to host MEGA workshops during iGB Live!

Soft2Bet will be hosting exclusive workshops on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its revolutionary gamification solution during iGB Live!

Press release.- On 17-18 July, during iGB Live!, Soft2Bet’s chief business development officer, Martin Collins, and product manager, Olga Melnyk, will host exclusive workshops on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), the gamification solution that has revolutionised igaming, enabling operators to engage, retain and increase the lifetime values of their players.

Getting the best return on investment (ROI) is crucial for online gambling companies and creating engaging content that drives player activity, loyalty levels and increases revenues is at the heart of what Soft2Bet delivers with MEGA. Delegates will also have the opportunity to meet other senior Soft2Bet leaders, such as the group’s founder and CEO Uri Poliavich, CMO Oksana Tsyhankova, CPO Yoel Zuckerberg and general counsel David Yatom Hay.

Having already presented MEGA to US audiences during G2E Las Vegas 2023, Soft2Bet is expanding the reach of the workshops and will provide a deep dive into how MEGA enables operators to deliver the best gamification features to their players.

Martin Collins commented: “These workshops are a great occasion where our partners and clients can spend quality time with Soft2Bet’s product, sales and commercial teams and understand the full scope of our B2B portfolio.”

What: MEGA workshops

Where: iGB Live! 2024, Soft2Bet Stand #12-E30

When: 11AM on 17 & 18 July 2024.

The workshops will take place within Soft2Bet’s immersive booth, where the company will also showcase its latest B2B turnkey solutions and state-of-art platform innovations. Make sure you book your place as interest is high and space will be limited.