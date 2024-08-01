Soft2Bet to host Gala Dinner and power SiGMA East Europe 2024

Soft2Bet will celebrate its 8th anniversary by hosting two unique partner events: a Royal Gala Dinner, which will be followed by a Royal Garden Day.

Soft2Bet will host a special two-day event for partners during SiGMA East Europe on September 3-4.

Press release.- On 3-4 September, Soft2Bet will celebrate its 8th Anniversary by hosting two unique partner events: a Royal Gala Dinner, which will be followed by a Royal Garden Day and powering the leading expo SiGMA East Europe 2024 as headline partner.

Soft2Bet will be the main partner for the upcoming SiGMA East Europe event in Budapest, Hungary for the second consecutive year. There, the company expects to engage with the top igaming suppliers, operators, and affiliates in the industry

Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet highlighted: “SiGMA powered by Soft2Bet is a strong collaborative project which unites leading executives and experts from Eastern European markets! We look forward to celebrating Soft2Bet’s 8th anniversary with our partners, and friends and providing an exceptional experience during the Soft2Bet Royal Gala Dinner!”

Eman Pulis, founder of SiGMA Group, commented: “SiGMA is delighted to welcome Soft2Bet as its headline partner. As corporate entities we have so much in common and Soft2Bet’s support aligns with our strategic aims of constantly searching for innovation and productive partnerships. The event promises to be another stand-out success and we’re delighted to be partnering with such an outstanding iGaming leader as Soft2Bet.”

SiGMA East Europe 2024 powered by Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet’s team will welcome delegates and partners at Stand D179, where it will showcase its industry-leading igaming turnkey solutions and its industry-leading gamification solution Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) and present its latest mechanics to drive ROI and increase ARPU, LTVs and player engagement.

8th Anniversary Partners’ parties

Soft2Bet will be hosting a special two-day event for partners that will include:

A Royal Gala Dinner complete with singers, DJs and a superb atmosphere that will celebrate their fantastic collaborations and successful partnerships.

A “Royal Garden Day” that will offer an exclusive experience at Budapest’s world-famous Botaniq Castle with unique activities, performances, networking, welcome drinks and DJ sets.

Soft2Bet thought leaders

Senior Soft2Bet leaders will be leading debates and discussions during the event: CBDO Martin Collins will be moderating a panel that will look into the ‘Growing Eastern European gambling market and its opportunities’ and General Counsel David Yatom Hay will be taking part in a regulatory panel that will discuss how Europe’s responsible gambling policies have evolved in recent years and how these insights apply to the Balkan region.

