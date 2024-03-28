Soft2Bet granted Ontario Certification of Registration and readies for imminent launch

Soft2Bet is also actively working to obtain a licence in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the Americas.

Ontario Certificate is hugely promising as Soft2Bet continues its regulatory expansion.

Press release.- Soft2Bet is delighted to announce that it has been granted a Certificate of Registration in Ontario, Canada’s largest province, moving it one step closer to being able to launch its Tooniebet.com igaming brand.

Obtaining its Certificate of Registration (Nbr: OPIG1280338) from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will enable Soft2Bet to continue its expansion into the world’s largest regulated jurisdictions.

Ontario has been a major success story for regulated online sports betting and casinos in North America in the past two years. The province launched its regulations in April 2022 and the latest figures for the fourth quarter of 2023 showed that operators recorded a 21 per cent rise in wagers to CA$17.2bn and a 22 per cent increase in gross gaming revenues to CA$658m, the highest-ever revenue total in Ontario’s wagering history. Online casino was the main driver of this growth and generated CA$13.7bn of the total stakes and CA$471m in GGR.

See also: Soft2Bet presented its insights and solutions at major events recently in LatAm

Elisabeth Isaksson, head of regulatory compliance at Soft2Bet, commented: “Being registered with the AGCO in Ontario is a testament to the work our compliance and regulatory teams are doing daily to enable our continued expansion in the world’s largest regulated markets. We’re immensely excited about taking our first steps in North America and look forward to licensing and launching in more jurisdictions in the region.”

Chief business development officer Martin Collins added: “This Ontario certification is another significant and important step in our corporate expansion plans. It fits perfectly with our stated aim of growing our regulatory footprint and we very much look forward to continuing forward on this path.”

Soft2Bet is also actively working to obtain a licence in New Jersey and continue its expansion in the Americas. This activity comes after the group obtained B2C licences in Italy, Greece and Romania in 2023.