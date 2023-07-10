David Yatom, Soft2Bet: “We’re confident we can cater to the diverse preferences of Romanian users”

David Yatom, shared with Focus Gaming News Soft2Bet’s excitement after obtaining a Romanian licence and the challenges for that market.

Exclusive interview.- Soft2Bet’s general counsel, David Yatom, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview where he talks about the recent milestone reached by the company by obtaining a Romanian licence. Yatom also revealed how they are looking forward to further global expansion this year.

Soft2Bet recently obtained a Romanian licence, how important was that achievement for the company as a leading online iGaming platform provider?

This is a crucial step in our expansion strategy, under which we strive to grow our presence in the worldwide regulated markets. The Romanian licence we’ve acquired allows us to bring our robust services, technology, and games to one of the fastest-growing markets within the EU, showcasing the capabilities of our platform.

Can you tell us what you’ll be taking to the Romanian market?

We aim to bring to Romania our exclusive suite of games, betting propositions, best-in-class services, and advanced technology.

With over 8,500 casino games and a wide selection of sports in our betting portfolio, we’re confident we can cater to the diverse preferences of Romanian users. And the transparency and fairness offered by the local regulator ONJN will further bolster our offerings, helping us to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for our consumers.

Which are the greatest challenges for Soft2Bet in the Romanian market?

The primary challenges include understanding and catering to local preferences and effectively competing in a rapidly growing market. However, we’ve always welcomed challenges as opportunities for innovation and growth. Our track record and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences make us confident in our ability to navigate these challenges and establish a solid foothold in Romania.

You keep reinforcing Soft2Bet’s commitment to operating in regulated markets, which other markets are you hoping to reach? Can we expect Soft2Bet to expand its global presence even further this year?

We are continually evaluating opportunities for expansion into other regulated markets. While we cannot reveal specific plans at this moment, we can say that we are excited about several potential markets and are looking forward to further global expansion this year. We are guided by the principle of ensuring fair and secure operations, which will continue to underpin our expansion strategy.

What can you tell us about Soft2Bet’s new licences in Greece and Denmark? How did you manage to position the brand to collaborate with local operators and affiliates?

Our Greek and Danish licences have been significant milestones for us, reinforcing the company’s presence in the European market. Acquiring these licences required a deep understanding of the local market dynamics, regulations, and user preferences.

Our strategy focused on offering unparalleled gaming experiences while adhering to the highest operational transparency and security standards. This model has contributed significantly to our successful positioning in these markets.