Slotsjudge and Endorphina join forces

Press release.- Slotsjudge, the website that reviews online slots and tells players which casino brands offer the best experience, has entered into a media partnership with Endorphina as the provider looks to drive awareness of its games among players in core markets across Europe and beyond.

The deal will see the teams at Slotsjudge and Endorphina work together to create valuable content for players covering a range of topics from the latest bonus features in slots to how artificial intelligence is impacting gaming and online casino.

In addition, Endorphina has been given a dedicated page on the Slotsjudge website where players can read more about the studio, its latest games as well as the online casinos that stock its titles. The Slotsjudge team has also reviewed each of its games so that players know what to expect before they fire up the reels.

Players can even enjoy a few spins on demos of the developer’s entire portfolio of slots.

The partnership comes as more studios are looking to leverage game promotion with affiliates. Sites such as Slotsjudge have a large, engaged audience of players looking to learn more about the studios behind their favourite slots plus get a heads up on when the next titles will roll off their production lines.

Slotsjudge is looking to work with more studios such as Endorphina to provide its readers with exclusive content and to also help developers make more players aware of their games.

The site was founded in 2017 and since then has become a destination for online casino and slot reviews, news, interviews, articles, demo games and more. It has also developed a rewards system – SJ Points – where visitors that sign up for the SJ Club can earn points and exchange them for bonus offers at the SJ Store.

Aleksandra Andrishak, editor-in-chief at Slotsjudge, said: “As our name suggests, we have become the go-to destination for players looking for more information about the top studios and games in the market. We have a large and loyal audience of players, and developers such as Endorphina want to be able to engage them and make them aware of the fun and thrills their slots provide. This is also a great partnership for us as it means we can provide our visitors and members with unique content making it a win/win for Slotsjudge and Endorphina.”

Kirill Miroshnichenko, CCO at Endorphina, added: “Slotsjudge is the place to be if you want to know more about the latest slot games in the market, so it made absolute sense for us to join forces and create informative and exciting content about Endorphina and our games, as well as some of the biggest trends impacting the industry. This is a really great partnership for us, and we look forward to working closely with the Slotsjudge team over the coming months – we have some exciting things planned, so watch this space.”