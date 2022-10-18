Slots Online Canada launches new games finder tool

The firm has designed a tool that claims to help users find slot games that match their preferences.

Canada.- Slots Online Canada has designed a slots games finder. The new tool claims to help players to access games from different software providers. By choosing their RTP preference and desired volatility level, players can find games that match their selections. The games are divided into categories, such as classic, video slots, new online slots and progressive jackpots.

Several operators have launched since the Ontario online gaming market launched on April 4. SkillOnNet has gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering the SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands and SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

Super Group, the parent company of sports betting operator Betway and online casino Spin, was also approved to launch four online casino brands in Ontario. It launched Jackpot City, Royal Vegas, Ruby Fortune, and Spin Casino.

Ontario’s quarterly igaming handle hits CA$6bn

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its second public report of market performance since the province’s online gaming market launched on April 4. The report covers the second full quarter of market operations, ending on September 30. Revenue for the period was CA$267m from wagers of $6.04bn.

That makes the handle a 48 per cent increase from the previous quarter’s CA$4.07bn. Revenue was up 65 per cent from CA$162m.

There are now 24 operators active across 42 gaming websites. Together they had 628,0000 active players in the quarter. Players have spent an average of $142 a month. Operators include US giants such as DraftKings, and Bally Bet, international groups such as Entain and local operators like North Star.