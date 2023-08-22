Slotegrator signs partnership agreement with Jade Rabbit

Games from Jade Rabbit Studio are now available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Press release.- Gaming content aggregator and provider of solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks Slotegrator has announced a new partnership with game developer Jade Rabbit via APIgrator.

Jade Rabbit Studio was established in 2018 by two “slotheads” with 30+ years of combined experience. A wealth of innovative ideas and boundless persistence have allowed the company to achieve their goals and gain popularity in the gambling market worldwide.

The provider’s portfolio is constantly expanding with new games, and now it includes more than a dozen high-end slots and table games. In addition, three games are in development and will soon be released. Jade Rabbit games’ unique identities distinguish them from their competitors, and their wide range of slot themes help them to gain popularity across multiple regions.

All of the provider’s games are made using HTML5 technology, which guarantees compatibility with a wide range of devices, while the games maintain their high level of performance across operating systems.

In addition to game content, Jade Rabbit can offer many marketing tools, such as free spins, jackpots, different levels of profitability, and many more.

“Slotegrator is excited about the cooperation and being able to offer games by Jade Rabbit to its clients,” said Naman Bajaj, sales manager at Slotegrator.