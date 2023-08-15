Apparat Gaming’s world-class games are now available from Slotegrator

Games from Apparat Gaming are now available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Press release.- Leading igaming solution provider and aggregator Slotegrator has partnered with an exciting new distributor of innovative games. Games from Apparat Gaming are now available for integration into online casinos via Slotegrator’s APIgrator solution.

Apparat Gaming offers a growing portfolio of games, with “7 Supernova Fruits” becoming the 17th new release since its first game was published almost exactly a year ago. On top of that, production is speeding up; the portfolio is expected to increase further with the release of another 18 games in the next 12 months.

All games from Apparat Gaming are developed using HTML5 technology, which guarantees compatibility with a variety of devices on any OS. All of the titles are available for players around the world from different regions, are translated into many languages, and support different currencies.

Many industry leaders have already seen the positive effects of partnering with Apparat Gaming. With a great emphasis on the quality of the slots they offer, Apparat Gaming demonstrates a true passion for gaming and a level of creativity that can rarely be matched.

Apparat is an igaming company with a distinctive German Accent and all its slots are absolutely packed with exciting features like free spins, wild symbols, and other bonuses. Some of the company’s most popular titles include 40 Sevens, Jack Potter & The Book of Dynasties, Finest Fruits and Total Eclipse.

Ayvar Gabidullin, business development manager at Slotegrator, said: “Quality is a key criterion that put together Slotegrator and Apparat Gaming. We are thrilled about this partnership and looking forward to great results!”

Thomas Wendt, co-founder and director of Apparat Gaming added: “The most important thing to us at Apparat Gaming is making games that excite and inspire and so we’re delighted that some of our most popular titles will reach a new audience through this deal. They combine our German accent with deep knowledge about providing high-quality entertainment to players”.

