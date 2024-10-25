Slotegrator presents its anti-fraud module to prevent scams

The company has released a new downloadable report covering some of the most common forms of online casino fraud.

Press release.- Bonus abuse, multi-accounting, and stolen profiles are serious security issues that online casinos face every day. Slotegrator has released a new PDF report detailing how to spot different kinds of fraud and how the Anti-fraud module of the company’s turnkey solution can help operators do it.

According to the company, online casino fraud comes in many forms. There’s bonus abuse, where players try to withdraw bonus cash without playing. There’s also multi-accounting, where scammers open armies of fake accounts. And there’s plain-old identity theft, where hackers break into a player’s account to steal their personal details and funds.

All of them are serious threats to a casino’s bottom line. If word gets out that it is a soft target for bonus abuse, scammers will flock to the platform for free cash. If they can’t be stopped from creating as many accounts as they want, the problem will simply multiply. And if players’ accounts on the platform are hacked, trust will be lost.

What can casinos do? Slotegrator explains that each of these schemes — and others, as well — send up certain red flags, betraying themselves with repeated patterns of behaviour. Even though fraud is getting increasingly sophisticated (thanks to, for example, artificial intelligence), there are always telltale signs that something isn’t quite right.

Bonus abusers exhibit certain patterns of behaviour when they’re trying to cheat the rollover requirement. Multi-accounters often have to re-use the same personal data for multiple accounts. Hackers trying to log in to the platform player’s account will be coming from a location that doesn’t match the details on record. And these are just the beginning of the signs operators can look out for.

But, this isn’t something that can be done manually. Online casinos handle dizzying volumes of data. There’s simply no way a human could comb through it all to find which logins are legit and which are theft, which withdrawals are honest and which are bonus abusers with ill-gotten gains, and whether a name, address, or email has been used before.

The Anti-fraud module of Slotegrator‘s turnkey online casino platform automates players’ security measures, letting players set risk level thresholds for things like account duplication. Furthermore, it allows to filter players by risk level and set bulk actions, so any user who tips the scales in the wrong direction can be instantly banned.

Whether it’s a bonus abuser trying to cheat the rollover requirement, a multi-accounter using a VPN to hide their location, or a hacker trying to steal a player’s account, Slotegrator’s Anti-fraud module has the tools players need to stop them in their tracks.

The company has released a new downloadable report covering some of the most common forms of online casino fraud and outlining what actions operators need to take — and, specifically, how the Anti-fraud module of the company’s online casino platform can automate the process.