Slotegrator obtains Romanian B2B license

Game aggregator and online casino and sportsbook software provider Slotegrator has completed the application process and acquired another license, this time from ONJN.

ONJN, the Romanian regulatory body, offers licenses for B2C and B2B gambling companies. Slotegrator has obtained a Class 2 license, allowing the company to provide its products and services to online casino and sportsbook operators in Romania.

Romania is a very active and fully regulated jurisdiction which is highly attractive for operators, and getting authorized to work there is a big step in the right direction.

This is how Yana Khaidukova, the Managing Director of Slotegator, comments “Being on the market for over a decade, Slotegrator has built a reputation as a provider of high-quality solutions for online casinos and sportsbooks, we have clients all over the world and our goal is to always offer them the latest trends and the most innovative technologies. We value the trust they grant us and do our best to justify it. Today we would like to offer them another great opportunity — the Romanian gambling market.”

Romania is becoming a popular target market for iGaming operators, spurring healthy and sustained growth. Total GGR for the market is estimated to be €900 million per year, driven by the country’s population of nearly 20 million, an internet penetration rate of 88%, and longstanding cultural acceptance of gambling.

Popular casino games include video slots (especially games with progressive jackpots), live dealer versions of roulette and blackjack (as well as gameshow variations), and poker. Popular sports to bet on include football, cycling, handball, tennis and esports.